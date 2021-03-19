Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $35

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] loss -3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $13.56 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) in Latest ICER Draft Evidence Report.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company) announced a favorable assessment regarding the cost-effectiveness and value of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin), based on an independent analysis issued by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) in a revised Evidence Report issued on March 12, 2021. The report finds that LUPKYNIS represents an important new treatment option for patients living with lupus nephritis (LN) and at the estimated net price, determined the therapy to be priced in alignment with ICER’s recommended health-benefit price benchmark ranges.

LN is a serious progression of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) that can lead to permanent and irreversible kidney damage, if poorly controlled. Medical expenses are four times higher for people with LN when compared to people with SLE alone and black people with SLE are four times more likely to develop the condition. The ICER report determined LUPKYNIS to be more cost-effective across several sub-groups of LN patient populations, including black patients, compared to the general population, which ICER notes could have the potential to reduce historic disparities.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 127.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.73 billion with the latest information. AUPH stock price has been found in the range of $13.44 to $14.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 6457080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21.

Trading performance analysis for AUPH stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.86, while it was recorded at 13.88 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.88.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -29.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUPH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $787 million, or 55.87% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: HEALTHCOR MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,937,448, which is approximately -21.822% of the company’s market cap and around 9.77% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,762,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.14 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $70.14 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 6,628,378 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 13,341,096 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 38,046,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,015,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,882,588 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,779,636 shares during the same period.