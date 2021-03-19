Atlantic Equities lifts Dollar General Corporation [DG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] loss -4.65% on the last trading session, reaching $178.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Dollar General Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Dollar General Corp. (SAO:DGCO34) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Dollar General Corporation represents 247.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.28 billion with the latest information. DG stock price has been found in the range of $173.50 to $181.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 12317042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $238.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.25, while it was recorded at 189.18 for the last single week of trading, and 201.83 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 17.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.51. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $11,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 413.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corporation posted 2.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 17.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $39,453 million, or 92.50% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,482,379, which is approximately -7.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,178,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in DG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.14 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -2.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 633 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 10,421,102 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 16,388,643 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 193,845,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,655,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,179,700 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 941,486 shares during the same period.