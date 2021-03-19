ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] Revenue clocked in at $0.19 million, up 127.87% YTD: What’s Next?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ: ASLN] gained 4.25% on the last trading session, reaching $4.17 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2021 that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr Kathleen Metters as Independent Director.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, announced the appointment of Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, as an independent director. Dr Metters has more than 30 years’ experience in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases, including autoimmune diseases. Dr Metters is a member of several boards, including Hemoshear Therapeutics LLC and Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS). Most recently, she was Chief Executive Officer and President of Lycera Corp, where she spearheaded a robust pipeline of proprietary and partnered immune modulator programs.

Kathleen spent over 20 years at Merck & Co where she held a number of leadership positions, including Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Basic Research, with oversight of all the company’s global research projects, and Senior Vice President, External Discovery and Preclinical Sciences. She was also Chair of the Respiratory Worldwide Business Strategy Team, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Dr Metters holds a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester Institute for Science and Technology, and a PhD from Imperial College of Science and Technology in London.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited represents 37.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.52 million with the latest information. ASLN stock price has been found in the range of $3.88 to $4.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, ASLN reached a trading volume of 13540348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASLN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 666.90.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, ASLN shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 343.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -751.87 and a Gross Margin at +71.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1570.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASLN is now -75.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -123.62. Additionally, ASLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -429.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASLN.

Positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ:ASLN] by around 2,984,444 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 102,388 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,203,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,290,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASLN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,298,901 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 102,388 shares during the same period.