Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] Stock trading around $16.83 per share: What’s Next?

Acutus Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AFIB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.23%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Acutus Medical Inc to Host Earnings Call.

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75468.

The average equity rating for AFIB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $480.16 million, with 16.08 million shares outstanding and 15.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 297.86K shares, AFIB stock reached a trading volume of 1037219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Acutus Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Acutus Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFIB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acutus Medical Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54.

AFIB Stock Performance Analysis:

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, AFIB shares dropped by -29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.35 for Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.67, while it was recorded at 17.78 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Acutus Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2513.50 and a Gross Margin at -225.92. Acutus Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3421.69.

Return on Total Capital for AFIB is now -175.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -281.55. Additionally, AFIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 428.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 279.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] managed to generate an average of -$443,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Acutus Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $353 million, or 95.80% of AFIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFIB stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,477,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 4,341,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.07 million in AFIB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $21.09 million in AFIB stock with ownership of nearly 20.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acutus Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Acutus Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AFIB] by around 2,363,516 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 780,361 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,804,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,948,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFIB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 705,701 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 503,413 shares during the same period.