22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Stock trading around $3.03 per share: What’s Next?

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.22%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that 22nd Century Group Receives Additional $3.7 Million from Cash Exercise of Outstanding Warrants.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced that it has received an additional $3.7 million, for total net proceeds of $11.8 million, from the completion of the cash exercise of warrants during February and March of 2021. Following this transaction, the Company is free of any outstanding warrants.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our balance sheet from the complete exercise of these remaining warrants while simplifying and effectively managing our capital structure,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “We intend to use these proceeds in support of near-term, disruptive growth opportunities in both our tobacco and hemp/cannabis franchises. These include sales, licensing, and partnership opportunities upon securing Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTP) authorization for VLN® and further development of our upstream capabilities in the cannabinoid value chain.”.

Over the last 12 months, XXII stock rose by 377.09%.

The market cap for the stock reached $372.45 million, with 138.93 million shares outstanding and 136.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, XXII stock reached a trading volume of 2981475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

XXII Stock Performance Analysis:

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 413.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 377.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 22nd Century Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.61 and a Gross Margin at +0.33. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.12.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$294,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78 million, or 23.90% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,687,621, which is approximately -32.873% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,841,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.7 million in XXII stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.15 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 426.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 5,257,918 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,422,066 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 16,191,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,871,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,420 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 277,443 shares during the same period.