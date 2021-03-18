Thursday, March 18, 2021
type here...
Market

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] is 12.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.51%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that WISeKey Partners with The Government of Seychelles to Explore the Potential of Introducing Trusted Digital Identity Services for Citizens of the Republic of Seychelles, Businesses, Digital Nomads and Visitors.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

WISeKey Partners with The Government of Seychelles to Explore the Potential of Introducing Trusted Digital Identity Services for Citizens of the Republic of Seychelles, Businesses, Digital Nomads and Visitors.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Victoria (Seychelles), Geneva (Switzerland) – March 16, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Seychelles, represented by the Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT), to initiate a pilot project for the development of an innovative Digital Identity platform for Seychelles. The Digital Identity platform is expected to be integrated with different national initiatives especially the eGovernment and potentially eTourism and eHealth.

The market cap for the stock reached $140.93 million, with 17.68 million shares outstanding and 6.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 593.32K shares, WKEY stock reached a trading volume of 6345787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74.

WKEY Stock Performance Analysis:

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.51. With this latest performance, WKEY shares dropped by -27.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 7.08 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WISeKey International Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. WISeKey International Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.43.

Return on Total Capital for WKEY is now -74.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.55. Additionally, WKEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] Insider Position Details

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in WISeKey International Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 30,733 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,158 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,281 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,473 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleInfosys Limited [INFY] gain 12.68% so far this year. What now?
Next articleCanoo Inc. [GOEV] moved up 1.30: Why It’s Important

More articles

Market

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $160

Misty Lee - 0
Johnson & Johnson stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] moved up 1.30: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Canoo Inc. price surged by 1.30 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Canoo to Announce Fourth...
Read more
Market

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain 12.68% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Infosys Limited loss -1.19% or -0.23 points to close at $19.10 with a heavy trading volume of 8992892 shares. The company report on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.