why Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.00

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] price surged by 12.38 percent to reach at $2.07. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports 2020 Financial Results.

Highlights:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

2020 gross revenue increased 69% to $9.2 million as compared to $5.5 million in 2019.

A sum of 2315349 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 984.85K shares. Rekor Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $18.87 and dropped to a low of $15.81 until finishing in the latest session at $18.79.

The one-year REKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.84. The average equity rating for REKR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

REKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.93. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 530.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.00 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.13, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rekor Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.31 and a Gross Margin at +61.74. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.20.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -43.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

REKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 12.70% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,311,612, which is approximately 88.974% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; NO STREET GP LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.79 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.47 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 2,587,065 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,851,783 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 50,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,489,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,790,973 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,484 shares during the same period.