why Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.36

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] closed the trading session at $34.10 on 03/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.50, while the highest price level was $34.23. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced that Debra Sandler, an accomplished executive and entrepreneur, has been appointed a director of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 5, 2021.

Sandler has spent nearly 35 years in the consumer and healthcare industries, with experience that spans executive leadership roles at leading global companies as well as start-ups. She is currently the founder and CEO of Mavis Foods, LLC and, prior to that, she was at Mars, Inc., holding several executive positions, including Chief Consumer Officer, President of Mars Chocolate North America and Chief Health and Wellbeing Officer. Prior to Mars, Sandler was with Johnson & Johnson, most recently as Worldwide President of McNeil Nutritionals LLC, a fully integrated business unit within J&J, and also led the J&J Women’s Leadership Initiative as Co-Chairperson during her 10-year tenure with the firm. Sandler began her career in 1985 with PepsiCo, Inc., where she served for 13 years in a variety of marketing positions of increasing responsibility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.56 percent and weekly performance of 1.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 7512225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $35.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 41.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.09 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.99, while it was recorded at 33.69 for the last single week of trading, and 30.00 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01 and a Gross Margin at +54.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.40.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.42. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $49,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 8.74%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,412 million, or 42.70% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 114,419,980, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 61,829,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.43 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 4.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 95,733,188 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 33,979,242 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 468,885,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 598,598,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,891,611 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 9,484,068 shares during the same period.