why DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.73

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.92%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

DouYu’s management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

Over the last 12 months, DOYU stock rose by 68.87%. The one-year DouYu International Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.51. The average equity rating for DOYU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.24 billion, with 320.01 million shares outstanding and 314.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, DOYU stock reached a trading volume of 5531505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $15.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

DOYU Stock Performance Analysis:

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, DOYU shares dropped by -30.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.98, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DouYu International Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.19 and a Gross Margin at +16.42. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.55.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now -4.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] managed to generate an average of $2,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

DOYU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,129 million, or 27.00% of DOYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOYU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 12,897,135, which is approximately 31.808% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 5,772,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.72 million in DOYU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $69.58 million in DOYU stock with ownership of nearly -2.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 47,947,942 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,968,164 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 26,033,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,949,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,565,339 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,276,929 shares during the same period.