why AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.45

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.52 during the day while it closed the day at $22.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock has also loss -0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AU stock has inclined by 4.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.03% and lost -0.97% year-on date.

The market cap for AU stock reached $9.41 billion, with 418.50 million shares outstanding and 412.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 6299422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $27.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AU shares from 35 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 22.65 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.53 and a Gross Margin at +35.42. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.37.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 30.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.40. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 34.89%.

There are presently around $2,671 million, or 32.50% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,431,863, which is approximately 3.706% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,144,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.44 million in AU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $168.65 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly -26.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 10,287,085 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 16,313,790 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 92,630,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,231,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,835,061 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,489,942 shares during the same period.