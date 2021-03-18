why AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.90

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] gained 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $16.68 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2021 that AGNC Investment Corp. Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report outlines AGNC’s commitment to the core principles of ESG and its strategic management approach to key ESG topics such as human capital management, diversity and inclusion, business ethics, risk management, corporate governance and environmental stewardship. In addition, the report highlights AGNC’s proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in 2020 to ensure the Company’s uninterrupted operations, while simultaneously prioritizing the health, safety and welfare of its employees.

AGNC’s ESG report includes disclosures aligned with the recommendations of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB), which identifies the ESG factors most material to AGNC’s business and operations.

AGNC Investment Corp. represents 545.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.88 billion with the latest information. AGNC stock price has been found in the range of $16.3201 to $16.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 5902317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.18.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.07, while it was recorded at 16.49 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +162.46 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.01.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 580.11. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$5,320,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

There are presently around $4,795 million, or 55.00% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,612,775, which is approximately -0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,841,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.6 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $234.43 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -8.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 34,228,437 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 57,229,409 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 195,992,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,450,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,037,358 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 26,659,238 shares during the same period.