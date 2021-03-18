Wedbush lifts Lyft Inc. [LYFT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.54%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Hilton, and Delta Air Lines Partner with Lyft’s Vaccine Access Campaign to Promote Funding Vaccine Rides for Those in Need.

Lyft loyalty program partners to help provide transportation access to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured, and at-risk communities.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) announced new partners are joining its nationwide campaign to support access to the coronavirus vaccines. Two of Lyft’s largest loyalty programs, Hilton and Delta Air Lines, are working with Lyft and, alongside founding partners, JPMorgan Chase and others, will mobilize their members to provide access to rides to vaccination sites to those in need. With the help of these and other partners, Lyft is offering individuals a way to support others on their journey to get vaccinated.

Over the last 12 months, LYFT stock rose by 253.32%. The one-year Lyft Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.43. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.49 billion, with 320.40 million shares outstanding and 249.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, LYFT stock reached a trading volume of 5605440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $72, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on LYFT stock. On February 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LYFT shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.24.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.85 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.41, while it was recorded at 65.43 for the last single week of trading, and 38.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.13.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.00. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$374,943 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LYFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 49.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,369 million, or 80.80% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 46,172,562, which is approximately 10.972% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,162,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.21 billion in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly -18.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 62,810,311 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 29,888,828 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 170,751,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,450,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,948,520 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,990,072 shares during the same period.