Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] is -57.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.9199 during the day while it closed the day at $2.74. The company report on March 17, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Washington Prime Group Inc. WPG.

The investigation concerns whether WPG and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Washington Prime Group Inc. stock has also loss -12.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WPG stock has declined by -71.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.63% and lost -57.91% year-on date.

The market cap for WPG stock reached $62.50 million, with 21.24 million shares outstanding and 20.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, WPG reached a trading volume of 2695879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]:

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

WPG stock trade performance evaluation

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.74. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -63.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.20 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.17. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of $4,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 37.00% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,898,472, which is approximately -14.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,157,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 million in WPG stocks shares; and PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, currently with $1.56 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly -1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 824,275 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 4,641,752 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 1,806,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,272,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 309,880 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 954,456 shares during the same period.