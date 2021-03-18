Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $277.13 on 03/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $256.00, while the highest price level was $278.21. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Baidu Announces Pricing of Global Offering.

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 95,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”), which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”). The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set at HK$252.00 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of eight ordinary shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary share (“ADS”), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$260.01 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7534 to US$1.00. Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”), the Offer Shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on March 23, 2021 under the stock code “9888.” The Global Offering is expected to close on the same day, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$23,940 million. In addition, the Company has granted the international underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable from March 17, 2021 until 30 days thereafter, to require the Company to issue up to an additional 14,250,000 new Class A ordinary shares at the Offer Price.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.16 percent and weekly performance of 8.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 122.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 70.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.96M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 10236917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $350.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $250 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $305, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on BIDU stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 183 to 292.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 23.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 72.20.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.62. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.31, while it was recorded at 269.21 for the last single week of trading, and 167.51 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $79,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.57%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,824 million, or 71.40% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,749,733, which is approximately 1.645% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 9,512,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.63 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -1.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 34,183,335 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 24,329,455 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 128,490,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,003,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,163,642 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 7,491,573 shares during the same period.