Wall Street Analyst Downgrade PPL Corporation [PPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that PPL Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

PPL Corp. (FRA:PP9) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, PPL stock rose by 9.67%. The one-year PPL Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.16 billion, with 768.85 million shares outstanding and 767.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, PPL stock reached a trading volume of 5464951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.80, while it was recorded at 27.90 for the last single week of trading, and 27.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.11 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.30.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.07. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $119,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

PPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,355 million, or 69.50% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,782,805, which is approximately 13.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,558,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.13 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -2.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 29,667,977 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 42,364,495 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 440,284,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,316,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,639,304 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,849,166 shares during the same period.