Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] closed the trading session at $18.42 on 03/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.72, while the highest price level was $18.445. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Acquires Hyatt Regency Austin.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), announced that it has acquired the fee simple interest in the 448-room Hyatt Regency Austin in Austin, Texas for approximately $161 million in cash. The purchase price represents a 10.0% capitalization rate and an 8.8x EBITDA multiple based on 2019 actual results(1) and reflects a 20-25% discount to pre COVID-19 pricing based on comparable publicly-disclosed hotel sales.(2) Hyatt will continue to manage Hyatt Regency Austin under a long-term management agreement.

James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to have executed an off-market, opportunistic acquisition of a high-quality hotel in one of the nation’s fastest growing cities, which continues to be a top beneficiary of corporate and people relocation. As travel resumes, we expect the well-located Hyatt Regency Austin to benefit from a strong rebound led by Austin’s multiple leisure and business demand drivers that are anchored in world-renowned music festivals, sporting events and blue-chip corporations. Additionally, we are encouraged by the reported contraction in Austin’s hotel construction pipeline relative to pre-pandemic levels and by the market’s significantly lower hotel operating costs compared to other markets. We expect this acquisition to raise our EBITDA growth profile, while positively enhancing our geographic diversification by adding a market with a thriving economy and a young and vibrant population.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.91 percent and weekly performance of 11.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, HST reached to a volume of 7029505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $15.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $17.50, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

HST stock trade performance evaluation

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.37. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 17.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.87 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.83 and a Gross Margin at -53.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,878 million, or 99.90% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,556,256, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,578,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $815.45 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly 65.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 82,353,802 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 64,183,218 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 552,576,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,113,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,691,493 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 24,491,141 shares during the same period.