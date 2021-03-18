UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $10.50

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE: UWMC] gained 6.97% on the last trading session, reaching $9.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces UWM’s Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results;

$1.37 Billion 4Q20 Net Income and Declares First Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per share.

$54.7 Billion in 4Q20 Loan Volume;4Q20 Production grows 71% as Compared to Q419.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America, announced UWM’s results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. UWM reported 4Q20 net income of $1.37 billion and FY20 net income of $3.38 billion, an 821% and 715% increase over 4Q19 and FY19 respectively. The Board of Directors of UWMC declared its first regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2021.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class represents 1.67 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.14 billion with the latest information. UWMC stock price has been found in the range of $8.21 to $9.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.83M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 10582135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation Class is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for UWMC stock

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class go to 35.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]

There are presently around $143 million, or 13.10% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 531.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,100,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.01 million in UWMC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $9.18 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 1062.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE:UWMC] by around 10,142,409 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 28,733,152 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,110,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,765,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,044,068 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 19,809,552 shares during the same period.