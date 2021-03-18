Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain 30.80% so far this year. What now?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] closed the trading session at $44.12 on 03/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.50, while the highest price level was $45.19. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Trip.com Group signs five-year strategic MOU with the Argentina Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

On 9th March 2021, Trip.com Group signed a five-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Argentina Ministry of Tourism and Sports to further enhance business, cultural and social exchange between China, Argentina and across Trip.com Group’s vast networks of users and partners.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Argentinian Minister of Tourism and Sports, Dr. Matías Lammens, joined the signing ceremony online with his colleagues, the Argentine Ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja and the Head of the Argentine Investment Office, Leandro Compagnucci who visited Trip.com Group’s headquarters in Shanghai. They met with Trip.com Group’s CEO Jane Sun and Overseas Destination Marketing and Government Relations Director Edison Chen, to discuss the future cooperation plan and jointly participate in the signing ceremony.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.80 percent and weekly performance of 11.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 6026802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $42.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.03.

TCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.12 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.59, while it was recorded at 43.47 for the last single week of trading, and 31.67 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.77 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.73.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.80. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Limited posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 3.25%.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,285 million, or 71.80% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 37,360,161, which is approximately 9.791% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 36,324,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $923.19 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 36,770,416 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 38,262,209 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 316,742,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,774,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,769,884 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,339,092 shares during the same period.