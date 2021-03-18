SVB Leerink slashes price target on Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB] – find out why.

Solid Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDB] loss -32.39% on the last trading session, reaching $6.43 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Solid Biosciences Reports Efficacy and Safety Data from the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial and Resumption of Patient Dosing in the 2E14 vg/kg Cohort.

– Interim data from six patients provide evidence of a potential benefit of SGT-001 in functional endpoints of North Star Ambulatory Assessments (NSAA), 6-minute walk test (6MWT), pulmonary function tests (PFTs), and clinically validated patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) -.

– Patient 7, safely dosed with SGT-001, experienced transient and manageable adverse events, none of which were serious; six patients previously dosed showed no new drug-related safety findings 17-37 months post dosing; screening and enrollment of patients into IGNITE DMD continue -.

Solid Biosciences Inc. represents 48.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $382.13 million with the latest information. SLDB stock price has been found in the range of $6.36 to $8.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SLDB reached a trading volume of 14970786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDB shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Solid Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Solid Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $7, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SLDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for SLDB stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.34. With this latest performance, SLDB shares dropped by -17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SLDB is now -111.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.83. Additionally, SLDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB] managed to generate an average of -$968,785 per employee.Solid Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Solid Biosciences Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLDB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Solid Biosciences Inc. [SLDB]

There are presently around $351 million, or 90.70% of SLDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDB stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,803,857, which is approximately 60.062% of the company’s market cap and around 23.40% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 9,976,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.15 million in SLDB stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $51.3 million in SLDB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDB] by around 31,336,099 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,555,272 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 20,713,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,604,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,307,401 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,369 shares during the same period.