STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] moved up 2.12: Why It’s Important

The company report on March 16, 2021 that STRATA Skin Sciences to Present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference.

STRATA Skin’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.strataskinsciences.com. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from March 30 through April 1, 2021. To request a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com, or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2021reg.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stock is now 28.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSKN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.84 and lowest of $1.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.74, which means current price is +44.03% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 290.16K shares, SSKN reached a trading volume of 19750961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2019, representing the official price target for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SSKN stock. On May 16, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SSKN shares from 1.50 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSKN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has SSKN stock performed recently?

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, SSKN shares dropped by -19.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8409, while it was recorded at 1.9140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4991 for the last 200 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.53 and a Gross Margin at +64.17. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Total Capital for SSKN is now -7.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.24. Additionally, SSKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] managed to generate an average of -$32,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSKN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]

There are presently around $19 million, or 70.10% of SSKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSKN stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,683,908, which is approximately -0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KENT LAKE CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,658,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 million in SSKN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.72 million in SSKN stock with ownership of nearly 2.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SSKN] by around 1,787,495 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 21,061 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,230,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,039,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSKN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,659,133 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 10,882 shares during the same period.