Standpoint Research lifts Zillow Group Inc. [Z] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] slipped around -2.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $143.88 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that The Spring House Hunting Season is Here – Is Your Credit Ready?.

Zillow survey results show Americans are confused about factors affecting their credit.

– In a recent quiz on what impacts credit scores, the average American answered just 2 out of 5 questions correctly, with older test takers likelier to score higher.

Zillow Group Inc. stock is now 10.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. Z Stock saw the intraday high of $146.67 and lowest of $134.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 208.11, which means current price is +17.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 5926587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $200.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 13.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -28.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 411.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.01 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.58, while it was recorded at 149.70 for the last single week of trading, and 105.46 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$29,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

Earnings analysis for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $27,154 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,789,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in Z stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.54 billion in Z stock with ownership of nearly 4.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 21,042,353 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 17,727,226 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 149,957,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,726,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,048,967 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,362,458 shares during the same period.