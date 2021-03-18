Square Inc. [SQ] is 13.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] gained 1.28% or 3.11 points to close at $246.47 with a heavy trading volume of 10106426 shares. The company report on March 16, 2021 that After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than Doubled.

Findings Suggest the Increase in Digital Payments Sparked by COVID-19 Is Here to Stay.

, Square, Inc. (SQ) released a new report highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on global commerce and payments behavior. One year after the onset of the pandemic, the steady increase in cashless adoption rates and online and contactless payments demonstrates a renewed preference toward digitization among business owners and consumers. This is the fourth installment of Square’s Making Change series, which examines whether or not we’re headed toward a cashless society.

It opened the trading session at $235.00, the shares rose to $248.68 and dropped to $232.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SQ points out that the company has recorded 59.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -662.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.85M shares, SQ reached to a volume of 10106426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $266.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $255, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SQ stock. On February 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SQ shares from 255 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 16.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 459.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SQ stock

Square Inc. [SQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.71. With this latest performance, SQ shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 451.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.34, while it was recorded at 244.98 for the last single week of trading, and 178.08 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.24.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $38,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Square Inc. [SQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 54.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Square Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $71,728 million, or 75.90% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 28,244,939, which is approximately -19.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,132,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.95 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.16 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 11.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 784 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 33,519,479 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 35,388,918 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 222,113,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,022,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 314 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,561,269 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,618,093 shares during the same period.