Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] Revenue clocked in at $174.60 million, up 16.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] loss -5.82% or -2.22 points to close at $35.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1767524 shares. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020.

– Reports Record Revenue and Earnings for 2020 –.

– Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Expands More Than 530 bps Year-Over-Year –.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, SHLS reached to a volume of 1767524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.08.

Trading performance analysis for SHLS stock

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS], while it was recorded at 36.32 for the last single week of trading.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.40.

Return on Total Capital for SHLS is now 15.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.38. Additionally, SHLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.