Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] Stock trading around $89.25 per share: What’s Next?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.80%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Shift4 Payments to Participate in the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, announced that Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at approximately 8:00 AM Eastern. Management will also be available for small group meetings.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4 Payments’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx or clicking this link.

The one-year Shift4 Payments Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.48. The average equity rating for FOUR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.29 billion, with 78.89 million shares outstanding and 29.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 876.63K shares, FOUR stock reached a trading volume of 2068497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $83.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 6.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 391.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.40.

FOUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.80. With this latest performance, FOUR shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.87, while it was recorded at 94.10 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Shift4 Payments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.95 and a Gross Margin at +16.42. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.40.

Return on Total Capital for FOUR is now -5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.95. Additionally, FOUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] managed to generate an average of -$14,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,473 million, or 99.20% of FOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,158,871, which is approximately 38.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 2,941,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.51 million in FOUR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $166.7 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly 44.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 16,774,033 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,567,596 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 17,566,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,908,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,206,408 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,905,059 shares during the same period.