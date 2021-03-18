Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] moved down -4.82: Why It’s Important

Rogers Communications Inc. [NYSE: RCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.69%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in Western Canada and accelerating Canada’s 5G rollout.

Rogers to purchase all outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares of Shaw for $40.50 per share in cash, reflecting a ~70% premium to Shaw’s Class B Share price.

Shaw Family Trust irrevocably agrees to vote in favour of transaction.

Over the last 12 months, RCI stock rose by 21.65%. The one-year Rogers Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.94. The average equity rating for RCI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.99 billion, with 505.00 million shares outstanding and 352.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.59K shares, RCI stock reached a trading volume of 1146527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCI shares is $54.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Rogers Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rogers Communications Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

RCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, RCI shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.57, while it was recorded at 49.25 for the last single week of trading, and 43.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rogers Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +23.28. Rogers Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.44.

Return on Total Capital for RCI is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.05. Additionally, RCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] managed to generate an average of $67,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Rogers Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rogers Communications Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rogers Communications Inc. go to 8.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc. [RCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,388 million, or 79.00% of RCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCI stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 21,722,485, which is approximately 84.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,060,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in RCI stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $1.01 billion in RCI stock with ownership of nearly -1.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rogers Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Rogers Communications Inc. [NYSE:RCI] by around 23,584,109 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 14,690,384 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 190,720,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,995,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,398,624 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,765,662 shares during the same period.