Redburn lifts PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.88%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that PayPal to Acquire Curv.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced that it has agreed to acquire Curv to accelerate and expand its initiatives to support cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Curv is a leading provider of cloud-based infrastructure for digital asset security based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In October 2020, PayPal announced its commitment to help shape the role that digital currencies will play in the future of financial services and commerce. To drive sustained growth and innovation in this area, the company recently created a business unit focused on blockchain, crypto and digital currencies. Curv will join the newly formed group, with its strong team of technologists adding technical expertise to PayPal.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock rose by 156.94%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.14. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $298.61 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 6326851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $307.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $297, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 12.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 59.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -17.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 255.58, while it was recorded at 250.99 for the last single week of trading, and 208.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +55.08. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.60.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.58. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $158,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 22.24%.

There are presently around $244,636 million, or 84.90% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,070,530, which is approximately -1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,062,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.64 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.34 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -2.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,382 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 52,255,595 shares. Additionally, 900 investors decreased positions by around 60,336,498 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 860,230,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 972,822,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 368 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,679,088 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 12,113,469 shares during the same period.