Thursday, March 18, 2021
Puyi Inc. [PUYI] moved up 21.47: Why It’s Important

By Edison Baldwin

Puyi Inc. [NASDAQ: PUYI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.58%. The company report on September 28, 2020 that Puyi Inc. Files Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC and Hosts Conference Call.

Puyi Inc. (“Puyi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUYI), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on mass affluent and emerging middle class population, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (“2020 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 28, 2020. The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.puyiwm.com/financial-information/SEC-filings. Hard copies of the 2020 Annual Report are available and free of charge to its shareholders upon request.

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company’s audited financial results and business development for fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, PUYI stock rose by 14.81%.

The market cap for the stock reached $378.78 million, with 60.31 million shares outstanding and 7.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17K shares, PUYI stock reached a trading volume of 3422645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Puyi Inc. [PUYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puyi Inc. is set at 0.57

PUYI Stock Performance Analysis:

Puyi Inc. [PUYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, PUYI shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Puyi Inc. [PUYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Puyi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puyi Inc. [PUYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +75.47. Puyi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.41.

Return on Total Capital for PUYI is now -13.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puyi Inc. [PUYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.01. Additionally, PUYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puyi Inc. [PUYI] managed to generate an average of -$13,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Puyi Inc. [PUYI] Insider Position Details

0 institutional holders increased their position in Puyi Inc. [NASDAQ:PUYI] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 195 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUYI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 195 shares during the same period.

