PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Stock trading around $133.62 per share: What’s Next?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.03%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Frito-Lay Adds Flavor to the Fun as Official Salty-Snack Chip Partner of Six Flags.

Frito-Lay and Six-Flags kick-off the 2021 season with a first-of-its-kind partnership as the theme park company begins re-opening parks across the country with safety protocols in place.

The thrill is calling, and the snacks are answering. Frito-Lay is now the Official Salty-Snack Chip partner of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America. Beginning this spring, and as we head into the warm summer months, park guests can enjoy their favorite Frito-Lay snacks as they experience record-breaking roller coasters, unforgettable rides and thrilling water attractions in a safe, outdoor environment.

Over the last 12 months, PEP stock rose by 4.62%. The one-year PepsiCo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.14. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $184.59 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, PEP stock reached a trading volume of 6192992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $152.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $153, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 213.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.64, while it was recorded at 133.38 for the last single week of trading, and 137.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.87. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.74. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.80%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $132,027 million, or 73.40% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,406,565, which is approximately -0.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,057,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.37 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.16 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -4.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,374 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 34,830,360 shares. Additionally, 1,120 investors decreased positions by around 32,954,686 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 920,295,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 988,080,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,034,759 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,368 shares during the same period.