Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] Stock trading around $1.05 per share: What’s Next?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] price surged by 3.96 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Oragenics Enters into Material Transfer Agreement with Biodextris for Mucosal Adjuvant for Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announced it has entered into a material transfer agreement with Biodextris Inc. for the use of three intranasal mucosal adjuvants in the Company’s Terra CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19. Adjuvants are added to vaccines to enhance their immunogenicity. BDX100, BDX300 and BDX301 are proteosome-based adjuvants comprised of proteins and lipopolysaccharides with improved attributes including enhanced immune response, manufacturing efficiency and the benefits of intranasal vaccine administration.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The initial agreement calls for the three intranasal adjuvants to be used in combination with the Oragenics’ antigen vaccine candidate as part of the preclinical immunological evaluation of Terra CoV-2, for the prevention of coronavirus disease caused by infection with SARS-CoV-2 virus. The information generated from the studies employing the new intranasal vaccine candidate would potentially support the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application and an application to Health Canada to initiate clinical trials. The agreement allows for the future collaboration regarding the intranasal delivery of vaccine during clinical development with the opportunity to enter into a commercial agreement upon regulatory approval of the intranasal vaccine.

A sum of 6097798 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.67M shares. Oragenics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $0.95 until finishing in the latest session at $1.05.

Guru’s Opinion on Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

OGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, OGEN shares dropped by -24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0366, while it was recorded at 1.0460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7620 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oragenics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -148.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -137.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.34. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$3,775,814 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

OGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oragenics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGEN.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.00% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE with ownership of 4,200,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,427,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $1.06 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly -23.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 4,545,352 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 5,877,800 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,892,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,530,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,299,573 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 5,461,365 shares during the same period.