Market cap of Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] reaches 51.65M – now what?

Zhongchao Inc. [NASDAQ: ZCMD] traded at a high on 03/17/21, posting a 46.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.66. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Zhongchao Renews Contract with China Association of Health Promotion and Education and GlaxoSmithKline.

– Extending the Cooperation in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) (“Zhongchao” or the “Company”), a healthcare services company offering patient management, online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, announced the renewal of its partnership with the China Association for Health Promotion and Education and GlaxoSmithKline (China) Investment Limited to continue the medical education program “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Online Course – Connections with Famous Hospitals” (“PAH Project”) in 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 139562839 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zhongchao Inc. stands at 17.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.88%.

The market cap for ZCMD stock reached $51.65 million, with 19.42 million shares outstanding and 12.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 324.87K shares, ZCMD reached a trading volume of 139562839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zhongchao Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZCMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16.

Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.76. With this latest performance, ZCMD shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZCMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.47 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Zhongchao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.19.

Return on Total Capital for ZCMD is now 26.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, ZCMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] managed to generate an average of $47,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

Insider trade positions for Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Zhongchao Inc. [NASDAQ:ZCMD] by around 13,000 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 18,532 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 18,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZCMD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 18,532 shares during the same period.