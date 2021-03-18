Market cap of Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] reaches 2.79B – now what?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] slipped around -5.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.19 at the close of the session, down -7.87%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LDOS, REGI, VLDR, WKHS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) Class Period: 5/3/2018 – 2/25/2021Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2021SECURITIES FRAUD

Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock is now -2.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REGI Stock saw the intraday high of $70.32 and lowest of $66.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.00, which means current price is +5.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, REGI reached a trading volume of 5975325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $99.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on REGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 7.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has REGI stock performed recently?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.94. With this latest performance, REGI shares dropped by -35.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.27, while it was recorded at 77.32 for the last single week of trading, and 56.64 for the last 200 days.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.10. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $134,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI.

Insider trade positions for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]

There are presently around $2,818 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,376,281, which is approximately -4.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,281,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.06 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $207.54 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly 0.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 8,578,550 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 5,945,839 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,206,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,730,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,603,513 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,565,699 shares during the same period.