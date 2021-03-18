Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 115.48M – now what?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.33 at the close of the session, up 6.40%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Inpixon Schedules 2020 Fiscal Year Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021 to discuss the company’s financial results for the 2020 fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which the company plans to release after market close the same day, as well as the company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code 549014. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/40338 or on the company’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com.

Inpixon stock is now 30.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INPX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.34 and lowest of $1.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.89, which means current price is +33.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.39M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 8919361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.68. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -36.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4244, while it was recorded at 1.2760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2795 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -478.65 and a Gross Margin at -7.27. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -539.45.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -251.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -580.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -629.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.07. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$311,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -2340/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1980/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $7 million, or 5.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 920,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in INPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.55 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 288.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 4,583,274 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 197,416 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 129,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,910,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,425 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 159,145 shares during the same period.