Market cap of Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] reaches 71.27M – now what?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] loss -16.83% or -0.12 points to close at $0.61 with a heavy trading volume of 18688921 shares. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Almaden Minerals Ltd. Announces US$10.3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE American: AAU; TSX: AMM) (“Almaden”, “AAU” or “the Company”), announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 15,846,154 shares of its common stock and common stock warrants to purchase up to 7,923,077 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of US$0.65 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$10.3 million in a registered direct offering. The common stock warrants will be immediately exercisable, have an exercise price of US$0.80 per share and will expire three years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $0.63, the shares rose to $0.64 and dropped to $0.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAU points out that the company has recorded -31.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -190.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, AAU reached to a volume of 18688921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, AAU shares dropped by -32.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6950, while it was recorded at 0.6822 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7306 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for AAU is now -5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, AAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.90% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: SPROTT INC. with ownership of 2,435,325, which is approximately 136.704% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,221,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in AAU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.22 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly -7.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 4,042,451 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 4,205,841 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,455,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,793,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,423,343 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,128,740 shares during the same period.