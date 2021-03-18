Market Analysts see Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Zedge Inc. [AMEX: ZDGE] closed the trading session at $15.37 on 03/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.75, while the highest price level was $16.23. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Zedge Announces Record Results in Second Fiscal Quarter.

Company reports revenue of $5.3 Million; Net income of $2.3 million; EPS of $0.17; EBITDA1 of $2.9 million; and Monthly Active Users2 (MAU) of 35.4 million;.

Raises full-year fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to growth of 75-80%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 154.47 percent and weekly performance of 60.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 945.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 188.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 306.44K shares, ZDGE reached to a volume of 1901545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zedge Inc. [ZDGE]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zedge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Zedge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ZDGE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zedge Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZDGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZDGE in the course of the last twelve months was 74.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

ZDGE stock trade performance evaluation

Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.44. With this latest performance, ZDGE shares gained by 16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 945.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1225.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZDGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.21 for Zedge Inc. [ZDGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 11.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Zedge Inc. [ZDGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at +70.82. Zedge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.90.

Return on Total Capital for ZDGE is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.79. Additionally, ZDGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] managed to generate an average of -$15,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Zedge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Zedge Inc. [ZDGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52 million, or 28.40% of ZDGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZDGE stocks are: OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,279,742, which is approximately -12.618% of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 594,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.13 million in ZDGE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.69 million in ZDGE stock with ownership of nearly 106.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zedge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Zedge Inc. [AMEX:ZDGE] by around 939,764 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 252,249 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,202,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,394,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZDGE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 444,293 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,181 shares during the same period.