Market Analysts see SLM Corporation [SLM] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] traded at a high on 03/17/21, posting a 0.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.32. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Sallie Mae Announces Final Results of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1 Billion in Value of Shares of its Common Stock.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, announced the final results of its “modified Dutch Auction” tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $1 billion in aggregate purchase price of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.20 per share (the “Securities”), at a price per Security of not less than $14.40 or greater than $16.50 per share. The Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 10, 2021.

Sallie Mae has accepted for purchase all 28,502,460 properly tendered (including by guaranteed delivery) Securities at a price of $16.50 per Security, for an aggregate cost of approximately $470.3 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer. The tendered Securities represent approximately 7.8% percent of Sallie Mae’s shares of outstanding common stock as of March 9, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9102172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SLM Corporation stands at 3.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for SLM stock reached $6.38 billion, with 375.06 million shares outstanding and 360.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 9102172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SLM Corporation [SLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36.

How has SLM stock performed recently?

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.03 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.81, while it was recorded at 17.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.14. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.52.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 16.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.48. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $550,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLM Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $6,496 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,723,320, which is approximately 5.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 32,294,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.34 million in SLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $545.65 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 1.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 46,476,308 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 42,336,550 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 286,240,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,053,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,042,846 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 9,130,830 shares during the same period.