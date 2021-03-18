Market Analysts see salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gaining to $260. Time to buy?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] plunged by -$1.36 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $214.81 during the day while it closed the day at $213.12. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Boys & Girls Clubs of America Selects Salesforce to Streamline Operations, Helping Staff and Volunteers Spend More Time With Young Members.

Salesforce technology will allow employees and volunteers to spend less time at the computer and more time with youth they serve, providing greater impact through mentorship.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced that Boys & Girls Clubs of America has selected Salesforce technology to work more efficiently and better engage with kids and teens across its more than 4,700 Clubs. This will help Boys & Girls Clubs to deliver more personalized experiences and programs to the 4.6 million young people it serves.

salesforce.com inc. stock has also gained 0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRM stock has declined by -3.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.32% and lost -4.23% year-on date.

The market cap for CRM stock reached $199.03 billion, with 911.00 million shares outstanding and 882.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 5767106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $276.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $315, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CRM stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CRM shares from 278 to 242.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 57.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CRM stock trade performance evaluation

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.02, while it was recorded at 213.71 for the last single week of trading, and 224.22 for the last 200 days.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +72.25. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.14. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 12.92%.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $156,197 million, or 82.00% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 76,728,273, which is approximately -6.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,607,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.05 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.94 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 1.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,263 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 41,694,491 shares. Additionally, 659 investors decreased positions by around 52,713,478 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 638,498,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,906,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 290 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,612,776 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 4,172,617 shares during the same period.