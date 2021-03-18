Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] moved down -2.85: Why It’s Important

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] loss -2.85% on the last trading session, reaching $56.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results.

Reported fourth-quarter income of $192 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, which includes net pre-tax benefits of $851 million; reported adjusted loss of $608 million, or ($0.94) per diluted share.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation represents 649.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.77 billion with the latest information. MPC stock price has been found in the range of $55.52 to $57.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 10370818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $57.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.79, while it was recorded at 57.60 for the last single week of trading, and 39.35 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.08. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of -$190,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -6.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $27,881 million, or 77.40% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 69,144,468, which is approximately -5.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,093,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.18 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 3.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 54,488,502 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 44,951,453 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 396,569,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,009,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,861,867 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,663,338 shares during the same period.