Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] moved up 24.03: Why It’s Important

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] gained 24.03% on the last trading session, reaching $1.91 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Lipocine Announces Financial Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2020.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, and provided a corporate update.

“Lipocine had a number of important accomplishments in 2020, most notably the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) decision to grant tentative approval to TLANDO, the Company’s oral testosterone product for testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”) in adult males with hypogonadism. We are committed to taking action to receiving final approval to permit the launch of the product,” said Dr. Mahesh Patel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lipocine. “We also made excellent progress advancing LPCN 1144 for the treatment of non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”). We were pleased with the top-line results from our Phase 2 LiFT clinical study, announced in January 2021, which showed that treatment with LPCN 1144 resulted in significant liver fat reduction and improvement of key liver injury markers. The trial is on-going and we expect 36-week biopsy data in July/August 2021.”.

Lipocine Inc. represents 88.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $157.75 million with the latest information. LPCN stock price has been found in the range of $1.52 to $2.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, LPCN reached a trading volume of 57399062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on LPCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.19. With this latest performance, LPCN shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 496.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7352, while it was recorded at 1.6860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4978 for the last 200 days.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -104.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.44. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,905,893 per employee.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

There are presently around $16 million, or 10.40% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,591,004, which is approximately 21.405% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,618,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 million in LPCN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.4 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly -6.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 2,083,208 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 776,836 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,585,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,445,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,935 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 523,972 shares during the same period.