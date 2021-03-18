Jefferies slashes price target on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] – find out why.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] slipped around -2.99 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.43 at the close of the session, down -5.93%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is now 8.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KC Stock saw the intraday high of $47.74 and lowest of $44.0501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.67, which means current price is +13.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 5928135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $57.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

How has KC stock performed recently?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -32.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.34, while it was recorded at 51.17 for the last single week of trading, and 39.35 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.90 and a Gross Margin at +0.06. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.09.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -27.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.99. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$87,351 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KC.

Insider trade positions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

There are presently around $2,720 million, or 28.10% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 7,346,496, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.62% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 6,066,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.75 million in KC stocks shares; and CARMIGNAC GESTION, currently with $248.84 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly -6.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 26,072,509 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,291,351 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 24,988,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,352,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,708,889 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,993,533 shares during the same period.