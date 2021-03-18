Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Revenue clocked in at $8.30 million, up 165.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] traded at a high on 03/17/21, posting a 2.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.16. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Jaguar Health Announces Incorporation of Napo EU Subsidiary in Italy.

Napo EU will serve as the foundation of the Company’s efforts to address the growing burden – particularly in Europe – of the inflammatory diarrhea associated with long-hauler syndrome in the post COVID-19 patient population.

In honor of International Day of Forests, Company is conducting a survey contest to raffle off a signed print of an original painting of a Jaguar by Anthony J. Conte – link to entry form appears below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7459192 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jaguar Health Inc. stands at 9.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.55%.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $268.96 million, with 117.82 million shares outstanding and 65.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.73M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 7459192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -24.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 465.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 428.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 1.01 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,581,583, which is approximately 5122.676% of the company’s market cap and around 8.01% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 427,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in JAGX stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 2,273,464 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,040,609 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 935,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,378,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,147 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 935,748 shares during the same period.