Immatics N.V. [IMTX] gain 35.31% so far this year. What now?

Immatics N.V. [NASDAQ: IMTX] price surged by 25.54 percent to reach at $2.97. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Immatics Presents Data Update on Dose Escalation from Ongoing ACTengine® Cell Therapy Programs.

Company to host conference call on Wednesday, March 17 at 8:30 am EST.

·First anti-tumor activity observed in heavily pre-treated solid cancer patients during early phases of dose escalation.

A sum of 39156116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 132.43K shares. Immatics N.V. shares reached a high of $18.42 and dropped to a low of $14.03 until finishing in the latest session at $14.60.

The one-year IMTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.7. The average equity rating for IMTX stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Immatics N.V. [IMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMTX shares is $17.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Immatics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Immatics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on IMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immatics N.V. is set at 0.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

IMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Immatics N.V. [IMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.81. With this latest performance, IMTX shares gained by 26.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.88 for Immatics N.V. [IMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immatics N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immatics N.V. [IMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -181.03. Immatics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -171.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immatics N.V. [IMTX] managed to generate an average of -$155,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Immatics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

IMTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immatics N.V. go to 50.21%.

Immatics N.V. [IMTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $287 million, or 38.90% of IMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTX stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,514,489, which is approximately -4.106% of the company’s market cap and around 35.06% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.5 million in IMTX stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $31.71 million in IMTX stock with ownership of nearly 26.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immatics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Immatics N.V. [NASDAQ:IMTX] by around 1,999,717 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,191,216 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 16,441,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,632,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 212,968 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 345,065 shares during the same period.