For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU], Analyst sees a rise to $175. What next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] loss -1.16% or -0.2 points to close at $17.06 with a heavy trading volume of 7778790 shares. The company report on March 8, 2021 that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that that each of the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been adopted at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing :.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

as an ordinary resolution, THAT effective as of March 10, 2021, each common share (whether issued or unissued) of par value of US$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company be, subdivided into ten common shares, with a par value of US$0.001 each, such that following such subdivision, the authorized share capital of the Company shall be US$3,000,000 divided into 3,000,000,000 shares with a par value of US$0.001 each;.

It opened the trading session at $17.27, the shares rose to $17.44 and dropped to $16.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EDU points out that the company has recorded 12.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.36M shares, EDU reached to a volume of 7778790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on EDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

Trading performance analysis for EDU stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 16.96 for the last single week of trading, and 15.92 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of $39,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 30.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

There are presently around $21,875 million, or 81.10% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 75,360,930, which is approximately 15.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, holding 62,916,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in EDU stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $1.04 billion in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -12.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 127,968,790 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 140,622,890 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 1,013,626,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,282,218,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,095,040 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 33,848,230 shares during the same period.