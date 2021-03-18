Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] is 10.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] closed the trading session at $16.62 on 03/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.95, while the highest price level was $17.25. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with Paysafe Before March 25th.

~ Special Meeting of Foley Trasimene stockholders to approve proposed business combination with Paysafe to be held on March 25, 2021 ~.

~ Stockholders as of the close of business on February 17, 2021 should vote their shares even if they no longer own them ~.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.07 percent and weekly performance of 12.53 percent. The stock has performed -3.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.28M shares, BFT reached to a volume of 7834014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 1.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BFT stock trade performance evaluation

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 15.54 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, BFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]: Insider Ownership positions

122 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:BFT] by around 52,135,299 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,135,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFT stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,135,299 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.