Fluent Inc. [FLNT] is 8.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fluent Inc. [NASDAQ: FLNT] loss -8.41% on the last trading session, reaching $5.77 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Fluent, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75586.

Fluent Inc. represents 78.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $443.14 million with the latest information. FLNT stock price has been found in the range of $5.02 to $5.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, FLNT reached a trading volume of 4097106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluent Inc. [FLNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNT shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Fluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on FLNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluent Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for FLNT stock

Fluent Inc. [FLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, FLNT shares dropped by -19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 350.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for Fluent Inc. [FLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 6.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Fluent Inc. [FLNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluent Inc. [FLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.37 and a Gross Margin at +26.03. Fluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62.

Return on Total Capital for FLNT is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluent Inc. [FLNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.54. Additionally, FLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluent Inc. [FLNT] managed to generate an average of -$9,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Fluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Fluent Inc. [FLNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluent Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluent Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluent Inc. [FLNT]

There are presently around $145 million, or 32.90% of FLNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLNT stocks are: WEBER ALAN W with ownership of 5,821,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,561,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.32 million in FLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.34 million in FLNT stock with ownership of nearly 4.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Fluent Inc. [NASDAQ:FLNT] by around 1,763,084 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,368,356 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,981,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,112,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLNT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 828,601 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 449,893 shares during the same period.