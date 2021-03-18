Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] Revenue clocked in at $1.37 billion, up 140.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] slipped around -0.76 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.00 at the close of the session, down -20.21%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

5 consecutive quarters of revenue guidance achieved4Q Net Loss $88.9 million, 2020 Net Loss $178.5 million4Q Adjusted EBITDA $37.2 million, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $173.4 millionDigital Assets accelerate to 8% of 2020 revenueAdded $182 million of ACV including 14 new logos in 2020Recently announced First Cloud Based PCH Global Contract valued at $90 millionAdding $26.8 million to March 12 liquidity levels(1).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:.

Exela Technologies Inc. stock is now 140.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XELA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.24 and lowest of $2.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.82, which means current price is +153.81% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.24M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 10710663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

How has XELA stock performed recently?

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.92. With this latest performance, XELA shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 439.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.59.

Return on Total Capital for XELA is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.56. Additionally, XELA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] managed to generate an average of -$22,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exela Technologies Inc. posted -2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,714.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XELA.

Insider trade positions for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $25 million, or 60.50% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,055,978, which is approximately -0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 804,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 million in XELA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.83 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly 396.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 1,054,679 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 270,590 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,980,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,305,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,553 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 132,055 shares during the same period.