Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] fell -23.61% so far this year. What now?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] traded at a low on 03/17/21, posting a -4.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $258.89. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Coupa Software Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

— Record Quarterly Revenues of $164 Million, 47% Year-Over-Year Growth.

— Record Quarterly Calculated Billings of $270 Million, 49% Year-Over-Year Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4439082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupa Software Incorporated stands at 5.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.75%.

The market cap for COUP stock reached $19.40 billion, with 68.94 million shares outstanding and 67.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, COUP reached a trading volume of 4439082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $334.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COUP shares from 256 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 20.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 283.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has COUP stock performed recently?

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, COUP shares dropped by -27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 327.78, while it was recorded at 275.65 for the last single week of trading, and 301.61 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.65. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.31.

Return on Total Capital for COUP is now -8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.57. Additionally, COUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] managed to generate an average of -$53,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupa Software Incorporated posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 24.90%.

Insider trade positions for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $19,373 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,343,782, which is approximately -17.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,263,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in COUP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.46 billion in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 2.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 9,521,288 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 7,236,509 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 58,073,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,831,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,683,408 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 312,563 shares during the same period.