Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] moved up 15.33: Why It’s Important

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] traded at a high on 03/17/21, posting a 15.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.95. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Cooperation Agreement Between Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Color China Entertainment and Doman (HK) Ltd. to Support Color World App.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), announced the signing of a cooperation agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Color China”), and Doman (HK) Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Doman”). The cooperation will provide blockchain technology support for Color Star’s interactive entertainment platform software, known as Color World APP.

Doman is a Hong Kong-based company that provides blockchain technology to many enterprises around the world, addressing issues in computing and internet management. The cooperation between Color China and Doman will focus on several areas of blockchain technology, including entertainment copyright blockchain, membership management blockchain, and the development and application of interactive community blockchain. The cooperation will also include joint efforts to create a “private chain” and the continued pursuit of breakthroughs in augmented reality (AR) technologies. In addition, the cooperation may include mutually agreed strategic investments in each other. At present, the Color Star APP boasts more than 1 million users, with continued growth in its user base. As the Company continues to launch new applications on the APP, including AR theater, AR museum, artificial community and others, the development of these applications should enable it to progress towards becoming a high-tech internet company. The cooperation between Color China and Doman will also provide support for establishing copyright trading platforms, and in the future, Color Star plans to build an open, global copyright trading and communication platform through blockchain technology. This is planned to be a platform where audiences from around the world can use to display their own copyrights for movies, TV shows, music, games, books, and art, while also engaging in the trading of these copyrights. The development of this platform should make future copyright exchanges more open and fluid. A platform user who is currently unknown, but has strong creative abilities, might use this platform to help showcase his hidden talents; the copyright exchange platform of the Color Star APP may quickly match him to those who can appreciate and understand the value of his work. This platform may also benefit enterprises, which may use the platform to discover talent, while avoiding pricy intermediary fees. Through this platform, people may find their favorite works in one stop, and as the Color Star APP becomes integrated with AR technology, it should turn copyrights from plain text into vivid presentation, thereby allowing everyone to appreciate the talented works of others.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9224567 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at 9.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.17%.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $55.58 million, with 58.81 million shares outstanding and 41.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 9224567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CSCW stock performed recently?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -28.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8858, while it was recorded at 0.8850 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7837 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $14000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 114,676 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 315,350 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 304,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 315,350 shares during the same period.