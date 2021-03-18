Colfax Corporation [CFX] moved down -0.82: Why It’s Important

Colfax Corporation [NYSE: CFX] traded at a low on 03/17/21, posting a -0.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.90. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Colfax Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $46.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares from the Company at the public offering price. The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $618.4 million, or $711.3 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses of the offering payable by the Company) for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, capital expenditures and the repayment of indebtedness.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8292392 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colfax Corporation stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for CFX stock reached $5.38 billion, with 136.87 million shares outstanding and 100.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, CFX reached a trading volume of 8292392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colfax Corporation [CFX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFX shares is $50.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Colfax Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Colfax Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colfax Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CFX stock performed recently?

Colfax Corporation [CFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, CFX shares gained by 19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Colfax Corporation [CFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.31, while it was recorded at 48.45 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

Colfax Corporation [CFX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colfax Corporation [CFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +37.00. Colfax Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Total Capital for CFX is now 3.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colfax Corporation [CFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.02. Additionally, CFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colfax Corporation [CFX] managed to generate an average of $3,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Colfax Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Colfax Corporation [CFX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colfax Corporation posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colfax Corporation go to 23.17%.

Insider trade positions for Colfax Corporation [CFX]

There are presently around $5,510 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,546,189, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,032,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.63 million in CFX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $379.36 million in CFX stock with ownership of nearly 0.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colfax Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Colfax Corporation [NYSE:CFX] by around 10,486,710 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 12,334,579 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 94,663,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,485,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,536,568 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,337,192 shares during the same period.