Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] Stock trading around $5.64 per share: What’s Next?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ: CCNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.18%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Code Chain New Continent Attendance at 2021 Bitmain Partner Summit.

Strategic Partnership Underway.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company”, “Code Chain” or “We”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a leading eco-technology company, announced that the Company was invited to attend the “2021 Bitmain Partner Summit” (the “Summit”) in Shenzhen, China on March 12, 2021. Held by Bitmain, a Beijing-based crypto mining giant and the world’s leading chipmaker, the Summit brought together renowned cryptocurrency mining and other digital asset financial service companies. Topics discussed during the event include global sales strategies, new sales ordering models, and other important developments in the industry. Code Chain was one of the distinguished guests invited to present during the Annual Procurement Signing Ceremony.

Over the last 12 months, CCNC stock rose by 464.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $179.52 million, with 28.79 million shares outstanding and 18.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, CCNC stock reached a trading volume of 7102202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Code Chain New Continent Limited is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

CCNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.18. With this latest performance, CCNC shares dropped by -33.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 390.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 464.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Code Chain New Continent Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.48 and a Gross Margin at +2.87. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.12.

Return on Total Capital for CCNC is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, CCNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Code Chain New Continent Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ:CCNC] by around 68,593 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,782 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCNC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,593 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782 shares during the same period.