Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII] Stock trading around $12.68 per share: What’s Next?

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: CLII] slipped around -0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.68 at the close of the session, down -4.95%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that EVgo’s Nissan Energy Perks Program Achieves 6,000 Driver Enrollment Milestone.

EVgo and Nissan Continue to Expand EV Ownership.

EVgo, the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and only platform powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced the Nissan Energy Perks by EVgo program has reached 6,000 members. The program is part of an EVgo and Nissan partnership to promote and build fast charging stations across the country, furthering EVgo’s leadership position, geographic footprint, and vehicle reach. Launched at the end of 2019, this program provides $250 of charging credit for new Nissan LEAF and LEAF PLUS drivers in eligible markets.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, CLII reached a trading volume of 1624834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation is set at 1.52

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 13.95 for the last single week of trading.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:CLII] by around 11,699,172 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,699,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLII stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,699,172 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.